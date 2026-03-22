Where to watch Feyenoord vs Ajax live in the USA: 2025/2026 Eredivisie

Feyenoord and Ajax will face against each other in a high-stakes Matchday 28 showdown of the 2025/26 Eredivisie season. Here’s how fans in the USA can catch every moment live, kickoff times, TV and streaming options.

A pivotal showdown in the race for second place—and a direct UEFA Champions League league-stage berth—puts Ajax and Feyenoord in the spotlight. Ajax haven’t lived up to expectations this season but remain within five points of Feyenoord.

Undoubtedly, this matchup is a must-win for them to close the gap. Feyenoord, well out of the title race behind PSV, are focused on holding their position, knowing every point is critical to secure their Champions League spot.

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When will the Feyenoord vs Ajax match be played?

Feyenoord will host Ajax in the Matchday 28 of the 2025-2026 Eredivisie this Sunday, March 22. The showdown kicks off at 9:30 AM (ET).

Sem Steijn of Feyenoord – Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

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Feyenoord vs Ajax: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:30 AM

CT: 8:30 AM

MT: 7:30 AM

PT: 6:30 AM

How to watch Feyenoord vs Ajax in the USA

This 2025/2026 Eredivisie match between Feyenoord and Ajax will be broadcast live in the United States on ESPN+.