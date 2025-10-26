Where to watch Feyenoord vs PSV live in the USA: 2025/2026 Eredivisie

Feyenoord will square off with PSV in a high-stakes Matchday 10 showdown of the 2025/26 Eredivisie season. Here’s how fans in the USA can catch every moment live, kickoff times, TV and streaming options.

A massive showdown is on deck in the Eredivisie as the league’s top contenders collide in a high-stakes derby that could shape the title race. Feyenoord enter the match unbeaten with eight wins and one draw, riding momentum from a 3-1 Europa League victory as they aim to maintain their grip on first place.

PSV come into the clash just three points back and full of confidence after a commanding 6-2 triumph over Napoli in the Champions League, setting the stage for an intense battle between two Dutch powerhouses.

When will the Feyenoord vs PSV match be played?

Feyenoord will face off against PSV in the Matchday 10 of the 2025-2026 Eredivisie this Sunday, October 26. The showdown kicks off at 9:30 AM (ET).

Anass Salah-Eddine of PSV – Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Feyenoord vs PSV: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:30 AM

CT: 8:30 AM

MT: 7:30 AM

PT: 6:30 AM

How to watch Feyenoord vs PSV in the USA

This 2025/2026 Eredivisie match between Feyenoord and PSV will be broadcast live in the United States on ESPN+.