Where to watch Ajax vs PSV live in the USA: 2025/2026 Eredivisie

Ajax will square off against PSV in a high-stakes Matchday 32 showdown of the 2025/26 Eredivisie season. Here’s how fans in the USA can catch every moment live, kickoff times, TV and streaming options.

One of Europe’s fiercest rivalries returns to center stage as Ajax and PSV clash in a high-stakes Eredivisie showdown. PSV arrive with the title already secured after a dominant campaign marked by just four losses and will look to cap its season with a statement win.

Facing the Eredivisie champions will be their archrivals Ajax, who still have everything to play for with second place—and a direct UEFA Champions League berth—on the line in a must-win rivalry matchup.

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When will the Ajax vs PSV match be played?

Ajax play against PSV in the Matchday 32 of the 2025-2026 Eredivisie this Saturday, May 2. The showdown kicks off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Kiliann Sildillia of PSV – Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Ajax vs PSV: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Ajax vs PSV in the USA

This 2025/2026 Eredivisie match between Ajax and PSV will be broadcast live in the United States on ESPN+.