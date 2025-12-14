Where to watch Ajax vs Feyenoord live in the USA: 2025/2026 Eredivisie

Ajax will face off against Feyenoord in a high-stakes Matchday 16 showdown of the 2025/26 Eredivisie season. Here’s how fans in the USA can catch every moment live, kickoff times, TV and streaming options.

The intense rivalry of De Klassieker is back as Ajax host Feyenoord in a crucial Eredivisie clash. Feyenoord, sitting second but nine points behind PSV, can’t afford another setback in their title pursuit.

Meanwhile, Ajax are struggling both domestically and internationally with bad results in both competitions, so a win in this derby would be vital to kickstart their season. Don’t miss the action – this one’s sure to deliver!

When will the Ajax vs Feyenoord match be played?

Ajax play against Feyenoord in the Matchday 16 of the 2025-2026 Eredivisie this Sunday, December 14. The showdown kicks off at 8:30 AM (ET).

Anel Ahmedhodzic of Feyenoord – Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Ajax vs Feyenoord: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 AM

CT: 7:30 AM

MT: 6:30 AM

PT: 5:30 AM

How to watch Ajax vs Feyenoord in the USA

This 2025/2026 Eredivisie match between Ajax and Feyenoord will be broadcast live in the United States on ESPN+.