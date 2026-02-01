Where to watch PSV vs Feyenoord live in the USA: 2025/2026 Eredivisie

PSV will face off against Feyenoord in a high-stakes Matchday 21 showdown of the 2025/26 Eredivisie season. Here’s how fans in the USA can catch every moment live, kickoff times, TV and streaming options.

A season-defining derby looms in the Eredivisie as the league’s top two teams collide in a matchup that could shape the title race. PSV enter the showdown sitting atop the table with 53 points and a commanding 14-point cushion over second-place Feyenoord.

This gap feels massive at this stage of the campaign despite the sides being separated by just one position. For Feyenoord, a win is essential to keep even a faint title push alive, while PSV aim to tighten their grip on first place and move one step closer to the championship in a high-stakes rivalry clash.

When will the PSV vs Feyenoord match be played?

PSV take on Feyenoord in the Matchday 21 of the 2025-2026 Eredivisie this Sunday, February 1. The showdown kicks off at 8:30 AM (ET).

Anis Hadj Moussa of Feyenoord – Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

PSV vs Feyenoord: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 AM

CT: 7:30 AM

MT: 6:30 AM

PT: 5:30 AM

How to watch PSV vs Feyenoord in the USA

This 2025/2026 Eredivisie match between PSV and Feyenoord will be broadcast live in the United States on ESPN+.