Where to watch PSV vs Feyenoord live in the USA: 2025/2026 Eredivisie

PSV will face Feyenoord for the Matchday 21 of the 2025/2026 Eredivisie. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

By Leonardo Herrera

Paul Wanner of PSV
© Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty ImagesPaul Wanner of PSV

PSV will face off against Feyenoord in a high-stakes Matchday 21 showdown of the 2025/26 Eredivisie season. Here’s how fans in the USA can catch every moment live, kickoff times, TV and streaming options.

A season-defining derby looms in the Eredivisie as the league’s top two teams collide in a matchup that could shape the title race. PSV enter the showdown sitting atop the table with 53 points and a commanding 14-point cushion over second-place Feyenoord.

This gap feels massive at this stage of the campaign despite the sides being separated by just one position. For Feyenoord, a win is essential to keep even a faint title push alive, while PSV aim to tighten their grip on first place and move one step closer to the championship in a high-stakes rivalry clash.

When will the PSV vs Feyenoord match be played?

PSV take on Feyenoord in the Matchday 21 of the 2025-2026 Eredivisie this Sunday, February 1. The showdown kicks off at 8:30 AM (ET).

Anis Hadj Moussa of Feyenoord – Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Anis Hadj Moussa of Feyenoord – Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

PSV vs Feyenoord: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 AM
CT: 7:30 AM
MT: 6:30 AM
PT: 5:30 AM

How to watch PSV vs Feyenoord in the USA

This 2025/2026 Eredivisie match between PSV and Feyenoord will be broadcast live in the United States on ESPN+.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
