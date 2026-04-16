Where to watch Flamengo vs Independiente Medellin in the USA: 2026 Copa Libertadores

Flamengo square off with Independiente Medellin for the Matchday 2 of the 2026 Copa Libertadores group stage. Here, you can find out the date, location, kickoff time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

[Watch Flamengo vs Independiente Medellin live in the USA on Fubo]

Group A in the Copa Libertadores is quickly emerging as a gauntlet, making every early result carry significant weight, and Flamengo did its part by grinding out a 2-0 road win in Cusco despite a challenging environment.

Now back on home soil for the first time in the group stage, the Brazilian side will look to build momentum against Independiente Medellin, who opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw versus Estudiantes and now aim to steal points in one of the tournament’s toughest venues.

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When will the Flamengo vs Independiente Medellin match be played?

This 2026 Copa Libertadores match will be played on Thursday, April 16, with Flamengo taking on Independiente Medellin the Matchday 2 of the group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM (ET).

Giorgian de Arrascaeta of Flamengo – Wagner Meier/Getty Images

Flamengo vs Independiente Medellin: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Flamengo vs Independiente Medellin in the USA

This 2025 Copa Libertadores showdown between Flamengo and Independiente Medellin will be available to USA viewers on Fubo. Fans can also catch the action on Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect.