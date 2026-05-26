Flamengo vs Cusco: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the Copa Libertadores match on May 26, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Flamengo vs Cusco
|Tournament
|Copa Libertadores
|Date
|Tuesday, May 26, 2026
|Time
|8:30 PM (ET) / 5:30 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|–
|Live Stream
|beIN SPORTS Connect, Fubo, Fanatiz
How to watch Flamengo vs Cusco in the USA
Soccer fans across the United States will have multiple ways to stream this highly awaited matchup live, with several platforms providing full coverage from kickoff to the final whistle.
Those looking to watch digitally can tune in through Fubo, Fanatiz, or beIN SPORTS CONNECT, making it easy to enjoy the match live from nearly any location.
Can I watch Flamengo vs Cusco for free?
Viewers across the United States will be able to stream the entire game live on Fubo, with eligible new users gaining access to a free five-day trial.
This limited-time offer gives fans the opportunity to enjoy every moment of the highly anticipated clash without paying upfront, while also providing an easy option to explore the platform before committing to a subscription plan.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
With first place in the group already locked up, Flamengo enter their final group-stage matchup looking to keep momentum rolling and finish with a triumph. Sitting on 13 points, the Brazilian giants have cruised through the competition and now face Cusco FC.
The Peruvian side that has endured a nightmare campaign, collecting just one point through five matches and already eliminated from any chance of extending its continental run.
Still, despite having nothing at stake in the standings, Cusco will be chasing a memorable result in Brazil — one that would stand as one of the biggest moments in the club’s history.
Lucas Paqueta of Flamengo and Osvaldo Valenzuela of Cusco FC – Raul Sifuentes/Getty Images
Flamengo vs Cusco: Predicted Lineups
Flamengo (4-2-3-1): Rossi, Varela, Ortiz, Pereira, Sandro, Araújo, Jorginho, Carrascal, Paquetá, Lino, Pedro.
Cusco (4-1-4-1): Díaz, Ruidíaz, Choi, Ampuero, Zevallos, Valenzuela, Herrera, Soto, Colman, Silva, Tévez.
What time is the Flamengo vs Cusco match?
The match kicks off today, May 26, at 8:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 8:30 PM
Central Time: 7:30 PM
Mountain Time: 6:30 PM
Pacific Time: 5:30 PM