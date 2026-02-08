Where to watch New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks in the USA: Super Bowl 2026

New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will face each other in Super Bowl 2026, delivering one of the NFL’s biggest stages of the year. Here’s everything you need to know, from kickoff time to streaming options for fans in the USA, so you don’t miss a single snap.

[Watch New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks online in the USA on Peacock]

Super Bowl LX is shaping up as one of the marquee sporting events of 2026, with a championship showdown that brings together two battle-tested teams and the promise of a dramatic, high-energy finish on the NFL’s biggest stage.

The New England Patriots arrive after grinding out a 10–7 win over the Denver Broncos in a defensive struggle, while the Seattle Seahawks punched their ticket with a hard-fought 31–27 victory against the Los Angeles Rams, setting the stage for a compelling clash between two resilient contenders.

When will the New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks match be played?

The New England Patriots will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 2026 on Sunday, February 8, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The championship contest is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM (ET).

A general view outside Levi’s Stadium prior to Super Bowl LX – Ishika Samant/Getty Images

New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

How to watch New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks in the USA

The Super Bowl 2026 featuring the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will stream live on Peacock. Viewers in the United States can also watch through DirecTV, NFL+, NBC, Telemundo, and Hulu+.

Several familiar NFL viewing options won’t broadcast the game, as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are excluded from live coverage, while Fox Sports will provide real-time box score information.