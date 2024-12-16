Not Kevin Durant's Suns: The NBA team seen as the most realistic destination for Jimmy Butler

The Miami Heat are open to trade discussions involving Jimmy Butler. The veteran forward, whose potential destinations include Kevin Durant‘s Phoenix Suns, is entering a crucial point in his career. He could opt out of his contract after the 2024-25 NBA season and test free agency, as his deal includes a player option for the 2025-26 campaign. There’s growing speculation that Butler may choose to decline that option unless he is traded to one of the teams on his radar.

The Suns, however, find themselves in a particularly tricky situation. With the team exceeding the second apron threshold, they face significant salary cap restrictions, preventing them from taking on more salary than they send out or combining players in a trade package. The only realistic scenario for the Suns would involve sending a high-priced player—such as Durant, Devin Booker, or Bradley Beal—to Miami in exchange for Butler. While Phoenix may be open to a swap involving Beal, it’s difficult to imagine the Heat being on board with that, especially considering Beal’s no-trade clause.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are emerging as the front-runners to land the six-time NBA All-Star. Golden State has long had interest in Butler, even before trading Klay Thompson to the Dallas Mavericks earlier this year. According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, the Dubs might be the most realistic landing spot for the Heat star:

“League insiders continue to describe Golden State, as things currently stand, as the only team of the four most frequently mentioned as potential Butler suitors as having an interest in the 35-year-old that could eventually lead to some substantive trade talks. Houston and Dallas have not registered tangible interest in a Butler trade pursuit while the aforementioned Suns could realistically only construct a workable offer for Butler if the Heat were willing to take on Bradley Beal.”

OAKLAND, CA – NOVEMBER 08: Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry (30) boxes out Jimmy Butler during an NBA Basketball Herren USA game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 08, 2017 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, CA.

That interest has only intensified after the Warriors finalized a trade with the Brooklyn Nets, sending Dennis Schroder to the Bay Area in exchange for De’Anthony Melton and a handful of second-round picks. Schroder gives Golden State another dynamic playmaker alongside Stephen Curry—someone who can create offense and score on his own, especially during the stretches when Curry is resting or playing off the ball.

Building a New Core Around Butler

The addition of Schroder strengthens the Warriors’ backcourt, providing them with a secondary scorer and ball handler to complement Curry’s brilliance. Bringing Jimmy Butler into the fold would give Golden State a formidable new trio, combining leadership, scoring versatility, and elite defensive skills. Butler’s proven ability to thrive in high-pressure situations makes him a perfect fit for a Warriors team still fully committed to NBA championship contention.

Filling the Void Left by Klay Thompson

Golden State’s pursuit of Butler gained even more momentum after Klay Thompson’s surprise trade to the Dallas Mavericks. Thompson’s departure marked the end of an era in Golden State, but it also created an opening for a new wing leader. Butler’s all-around game—his ability to attack the rim, create his own shot, and defend multiple positions—fits perfectly with the Warriors’ evolving roster and current needs.

The Trade Mechanics: How the Warriors Can Make It Work

Unlike the Suns, who are hampered by financial limitations that make a trade for Butler almost impossible, the Warriors have more flexibility to put together an enticing offer for Miami. Golden State could package players like Andrew Wiggins, along with young talents like Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody, offering the Heat both immediate contributors and future upside. Additionally, the Warriors have second-round picks they can use to further sweeten the deal, especially following the recent acquisition of Schroder.

A Championship-Ready Boost

Acquiring Butler would not only elevate the Warriors’ roster but also bolster their championship aspirations in an increasingly competitive Western Conference. With his extensive playoff experience and ability to step up in critical moments, Butler could be the missing piece that propels Golden State back to title contention. Alongside Curry, and with Schroder adding depth to the rotation, Butler’s arrival would make the Warriors one of the most well-rounded teams in the league.