Where to watch Georgia vs Turkey live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Georgia will play against Turkey in a Matchday 1 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

The UEFA qualifiers kick off in a tough Group E that includes powerhouse Spain, Bulgaria, Turkey, and Georgia, with Spain expected to dominate and Bulgaria projected to struggle. That makes the clash between Turkey and Georgia pivotal, as both nations are eyeing a chance to advance.

Turkey are leaning on a promising crop of young talent in their bid to return to the World Cup, and Georgia looking to ride the star power of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in pursuit of a historic first appearance. This is a matchup that could shape the group, and it’s one fans won’t want to miss.

When will the Georgia vs Turkey match be played?

Georgia receive Turkey this Thursday, September 4, for Matchday 1 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET).

Georgia vs Turkey: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Georgia vs Turkey in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Georgia and Turkey will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: FS2, DirecTV Stream, ViX.