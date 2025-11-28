What happens if Georgia loses or wins against Georgia Tech today, November 28?

The Georgia Bulldogs face Georgia Tech to end the season. However, given the state of the SEC, one must wonder what will happen if Georgia wins or lose the game today?

To go to the SEC Championship Game, Georgia needs that either Texas A&M or Alabama lose their games. Basically, it doesn’t matter if Georgia wins the game or not, given that Georgia Tech is not an SEC opponent. If Alabama wins, they have tiebreakers over Georgia, and if Texas A&M wins, it will have the better SEC record.

As for the general record, Georgia is 10-1 riding a seven-game win streak, looking good under Kirby Smart. Still, as weird as it sounds, whether they win or lose today has no toll on the Bulldogs’ SEC Championship Game aspirations.

What about the CFB Playoff?

Well, Georgia is surely going to the CFB Playoff. In fact, the Bulldogs are fourth in the latest CFP top 25 rankings. This would mean that they would receive a first round bye. However, here’s where winning today against Georgia Tech matters. If they lose, a couple of teams could overtake them and steal their bye.

Nate Frazier #3 of the Georgia Bulldogs

Having a bye is crucial for the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship. Not only can you rest and recover from lingering injuries, but also exhausts the other teams.

Georgia has been on a good run since 2020

Georgia has won two Natties this decade and both in dominating fashion. Back in 2022, the Bulldogs destroyed #1 seed Alabama 33-18. A year later, Georgia trumped #3 seed TCU 65-7. Now, Georgia hasn’t been back to a National Championship game in two years, but the team wants to go back to winning gold.

If the Bulldogs achieve the bye week, they would rest until new year. It would be almost a month of rest and planning for the playoffs. That is key for the team to go for the ultimate prize.