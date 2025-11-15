Trending topics:
World Cup Qualifiers

Where to watch Georgia vs Spain live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Georgia take on Spain in a Matchday 5 showdown of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the USA can catch the action live through various TV and streaming services.

By Leonardo Herrera

Pedri of Spain
Pedri of Spain

Georgia will face off against Spain in a Matchday 5 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch Georgia vs Spain online in the US on Fubo]

Spain faces a pivotal World Cup qualifier with a chance to all but punch its ticket to the tournament, needing a win and a favorable result from Turkey’s clash with Bulgaria to seal the deal. Three points would lift Spain to 15 and, backed by a formidable +15 goal differential, put them in a commanding position.

Standing in their way will be Georgia, a team still alive on paper but requiring a perfect storm of results to stay in contention, beginning with pulling off a tough upset against the Spaniards in this game at home.

When will the Georgia vs Spain match be played?

Georgia receive Spain this Saturday, November 15, for Matchday 5 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 12:00 PM (ET). 

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Georgia – Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Georgia

Spain unexpectedly drop Lamine Yamal from November squad in controversial situation

Georgia vs Spain: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:00 PM
CT: 11:00 AM
MT: 10:00 AM
PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Georgia vs Spain in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Georgia and Spain will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: ViX.

Leonardo Herrera
