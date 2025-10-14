Trending topics:
Where to watch Turkey vs Georgia live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Turkey will take on Georgia in a Matchday 4 showdown of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the USA can catch the action live through various TV and streaming services.

By Leonardo Herrera

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Georgia
© Florencia Tan Jun/Getty ImagesKhvicha Kvaratskhelia of Georgia

Turkey and Georgia will face each other in a Matchday 4 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch Turkey vs Georgia online in the US on Fubo]

It’s a do-or-die showdown with a World Cup spot hanging in the balance as Turkey and Georgia battle for second place in the group. Spain has already pulled away at the top, while Bulgaria is out of contention, leaving these two nations to fight for survival.

Turkey enters on a high after a dominant 6-1 win over Bulgaria that put them on six points, while Georgia looks to bounce back from a 2-0 road loss to Spain. Turkey claimed the first meeting between the sides, meaning a draw would work in their favor—but they can’t afford to let their guard down against a Georgian team desperate to stay in the race.

When will the Turkey vs Georgia match be played?

Turkey play against Georgia this Tuesday, October 14, for Matchday 4 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Kenan Yildiz of Turkiye – Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Turkey vs Georgia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM
CT: 1:45 PM
MT: 12:45 PM
PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Turkey vs Georgia in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup Turkey and Georgia will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
