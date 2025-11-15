What happens if Spain win, tie or lose vs Georgia today in UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Group E of the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers is entering a decisive stage, and Spain has everything in its favor to secure a spot in the next World Cup — if they can deliver. However, they will need to come out on top against Georgia while keeping a close eye on the outcome of the other match.

Luis de la Fuente’s side comes into this crucial match unbeaten, having won all four of their previous games with 15 goals scored and none conceded — numbers that would intimidate any opponent.

Without Lamine Yamal for this match, the Spanish side will be eager to secure a win at home. By claiming another victory and keeping an eye on Turkey’s result, they could seal their passport to the next 2026 FIFA World Cup.

What happens if Spain win today vs Georgia?

If Spain beats Georgia today, they will reach 15 points, securing first place in their group. Should Turkey fail to overcome Bulgaria, the Spaniards will punch their ticket directly to the next World Cup.

Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates scoring his team’s second goal.

What happens if Spain and Georgia tie?

If Spain and Georgia fail to separate themselves and end their match in a draw, De la Fuente’s side will sit at 13 points and will only qualify directly if Turkey loses to Bulgaria. Otherwise, everything will come down to the final matchday, when the two sides face off head-to-head.

What happens if Spain lose vs Georgia today?

If Spain falls at home to Georgia, they will have to hope Turkey doesn’t beat Bulgaria. If the Turks win, both teams would be level at 12 points, setting up a head-to-head battle for first place in Group E on the final matchday.

