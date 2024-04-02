Where to watch Herediano vs Pachuca Live FREE in the USA: 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals First Leg

Herediano and Pachuca collide in an intriguing showdown for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024. Delve into all the crucial details right here, including the match date, kickoff time, and a thoughtfully curated selection of streaming options customized for viewers across the United States.

[Watch Herediano vs Pachuca live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

This upcoming duel promises to deliver an electrifying spectacle. Among the contenders, one team emerges as the clear favorite, while the other sets out in pursuit of an impressive upset. Undoubtedly, Pachuca stand as the frontrunner, vying for top positions in the Clausura 2024 of the Liga MX.

Despite a recent setback of three consecutive losses, Pachuca remain one of the strongest teams in Mexican soccer. Anticipating a shift in momentum, they aim to showcase their prowess in the Champions Cup. Their opponents, Herediano from Costa Rica, understand their underdog status but exude confidence in their ability to spring a surprise.

When will the Herediano vs Pachuca match be played?

The game for the first leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals between Herediano and Pachuca will be played this Wednesday, April 3 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Herediano vs Pachuca: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Herediano vs Pachuca

This first leg game of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal between Herediano and Pachuca will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ViX, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App.