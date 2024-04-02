The 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup will bring us a can’t-miss game on Wednesday, April 3, when Inter Miami welcome Monterrey to Chase Stadium in the first leg of the quarterfinals. Here, you will find how to watch or live stream this clash in your country.

Needless to say, the biggest storyline heading into this match has to do with Lionel Messi‘s availability for the hosts. The Argentine star hasn’t played since March 13 due to a hamstring injury, and his presence remains uncertain.

Gerardo Martino’s side certainly missed Leo in its last three games (W1 D1 L1), so it’s safe to say the team is hoping he feels ready to go this time. Rayados, on the other hand, have suffered their first loss of the year last time out against Chivas, but are still one of the strongest teams in Liga MX.

Inter Miami vs Monterrey: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 9 PM

Australia: 11 AM (Thursday)

Bangladesh: 6 AM (Thursday)

Canada: 8 PM (EDT)

France: 2 AM (Thursday)

Germany: 2 AM (Thursday)

India: 5:30 AM (Thursday)

Indonesia: 8 AM (Thursday)

Ireland: 1 AM (Thursday)

Italy: 2 AM (Thursday)

Malaysia: 8 AM (Thursday)

Mexico: 6 PM

Netherlands: 2 AM (Thursday)

Nigeria: 1 AM (Thursday)

Portugal: 1 AM (Thursday)

South Africa: 2 AM (Thursday)

Spain: 2 AM (Thursday)

UAE: 4 AM (Thursday)

UK: 1 AM (Thursday)

United States: 8 PM (ET)

Inter Miami vs Monterrey: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Argentina: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

India: FanCode

International: CONCACAF GO, YouTube

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport

Mexico: Fox Sports Premium, Fanatiz Mexico

Netherlands: ESPN

Spain: Movistar Plus+

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), TUDN USA, Fox Sports 1