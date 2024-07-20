The Honduras U20 team takes on Canada U20 in the opening match of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage. Get all the essential details, including match dates, kickoff times, and exclusive streaming options for USA viewers.

Group B is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in the tournament, with all teams showing a similar level of skill. However, Canada U20 and Honduras U20 stand out as the primary contenders for the top two spots, and with them, a coveted qualification to the next round.

This matchup is crucial, as it effectively determines the group leader. Both teams are aware that securing first place is vital to avoid facing other group winners in the next stage. With this in mind, Canada and Honduras will leave it all on the field, battling fiercely for the essential 3 points.

When will the Honduras U20 vs Canada U20 match be played?

The Honduras U20 squad is gearing up to clash with Canada U20 in their opening match of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage this Saturday, July 20, with kickoff set for 7:00 PM (ET).

Honduras U20 vs Canada U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Honduras U20 vs Canada U20 in the USA

Catch the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship showdown between the Honduras U20 and Canada U20 live on Fubo (free trial) in the United States. Fans can also tune in on ViX and Fox Soccer Plus for more viewing options.