Dominican Republic U20 team takes on El Salvador U20 in the first Matchday of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage. Here are for all the details on when, where, and how to catch the action live in the USA, including streaming options and kickoff time.

The Dominican Republic U20 team squares off against El Salvador U20 in Matchday 1 of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage.

Group B stands out as the most balanced in the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship, with Canada and Honduras holding a slight edge over their rivals. The upcoming clash between these two teams could prove pivotal, setting the stage for a dramatic showdown that could shape the future of the group.

Meanwhile, the Dominican Republic U20 and El Salvador U20 squads will battle fiercely for a crucial win that could bolster their hopes of advancing. A draw won’t benefit either side, ensuring an intense contest as both teams vie for three vital points in their quest for qualification.

When will the Dominican Republic U20 vs El Salvador U20 match be played?

The Dominican Republic U20 squad is gearing up to clash with El Salvador U20 in their opening match of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship group stage this Saturday, July 20, with kickoff set for 7:00 PM (ET).

Dominican Republic U20 vs El Salvador U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Dominican Republic U20 vs El Salvador U20 in the USA

Catch the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship showdown between the Dominican Republic U20 and El Salvador U20 live on Fubo (free trial) in the United States. Fans can also tune in on ViX and Fox Soccer Plus for more viewing options.