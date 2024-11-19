Where to watch Hungary vs Germany live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Hungary will face Germany for the League A Matchday 6 in the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Find here kickoff times and comprehensive broadcast details available in the USA for both TV and streaming options.

Hungary are set to take on Germany in League A’s Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans in the USA can access complete viewing details, including channel listings and streaming options, to watch the game live.

[Watch Hungary vs Germany online for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Germany’s dominant 7-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina secured their top spot in Group 3 of League A with one matchday remaining in the group stage. With the victory, Germany have now guaranteed first place, while Bosnia’s struggles continued.

Hungary, who were decisively beaten 4-0 by the Netherlands, cannot improve beyond third place, regardless of their result against Germany. However, the upcoming match presents Hungary with a valuable opportunity to measure their strength against one of Europe’s elite teams.

When will the Hungary vs Germany match be played?

Hungary play against Germany in a Matchday 6 showdown in the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League this Tuesday, November 19. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 PM (ET).

Dominik Szoboszlai of Hungary – IMAGO / Goal Sports Images

Hungary vs Germany: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Hungary vs Germany in the USA

Watch this 2024-25 UEFA Nations League showdown between Hungary and Germany live in the USA on Fubo, where you can start with a free trial. Additional viewing options include Tubi, ViX.