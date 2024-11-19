Where to watch Hungary vs Germany live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Hungary are set to take on Germany in League A’s Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans in the USA can access complete viewing details, including channel listings and streaming options, to watch the game live.
Germany’s dominant 7-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina secured their top spot in Group 3 of League A with one matchday remaining in the group stage. With the victory, Germany have now guaranteed first place, while Bosnia’s struggles continued.
Hungary, who were decisively beaten 4-0 by the Netherlands, cannot improve beyond third place, regardless of their result against Germany. However, the upcoming match presents Hungary with a valuable opportunity to measure their strength against one of Europe’s elite teams.
When will the Hungary vs Germany match be played?
Hungary play against Germany in a Matchday 6 showdown in the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League this Tuesday, November 19. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:45 PM (ET).
Hungary vs Germany: Time by State in the USA
ET: 2:45 PM
CT: 1:45 PM
MT: 12:45 PM
PT: 11:45 AM
How to watch Hungary vs Germany in the USA
Watch this 2024-25 UEFA Nations League showdown between Hungary and Germany live in the USA on Fubo, where you can start with a free trial. Additional viewing options include Tubi, ViX.