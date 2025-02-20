Jake Paul shares his feelings on Canelo Alvarez fight cancellation

Jake Paul, the YouTube star-turned-boxer, has voiced his disappointment over the cancellation of his potential fight with super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez. Negotiations had been ongoing for months, with rumors of a signed contract, but ultimately, the deal did not materialize.

Canelo Alvarez instead chose to sign a four-fight contract with Riyadh Season, leaving Paul without the opportunity to face the Mexican star. Paul quickly reacted, posting a video on social media in which he claimed both fighters had signed a contract for the bout.

Paul accused Canelo of avoiding “real boxers” and opting for easier fights, such as his upcoming bout with Terence Crawford. “Here you can see Canelo’s signature and my signature to the right. Claiming he’s not fighting YouTubers—(expletive). Claiming he’s fighting real fighters, but he’s fighting [Terence] Crawford, a 135-pound fighter, and running from a real fighter like David Benavidez. You (expletive).”

Paul feels “Very bad” about the situation

In a recent appearance on his brother Logan Paul’s YouTube channel, Jake Paul opened up about his frustration over the canceled fight. When asked how he felt, Paul responded, “Pretty (expletive). I feel really bad. We were literally verbally agreed, Nakisa [Bidarian] signed the contract with Netflix on our side. It was in their inbox, and they’re like, ‘Yes, we’re signing it.’ I’m (expletive).” His frustration is evident, especially since he believed the deal was already set.

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez celebrates his unanimous-decision victory over Jermell Charlo in their super middleweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena on September 30, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

What’s next for Jake Paul in boxing?

With the Canelo fight scrapped, Jake Paul’s future in boxing remains uncertain. His brother Logan suggested a fight with KSI, another influencer-turned-boxer, which would generate major interest. However, Jake quickly dismissed the idea, insisting that his next opponent will be a “real boxer.”

Canelo responds as the controversy escalates

Canelo Alvarez did not remain silent in the face of Paul’s accusations. Speaking to Ring Magazine, the Mexican champion fired back: “Hey guys, don’t pay attention to anything [from] this (expletive) YouTuber. I just fight real fighters… no (expletive) around with Canelo! Come on—let’s go!”

The tension between the two fighters has intensified, and the cancellation of the bout has left a bitter taste in the boxing world. Their rivalry appears far from over, and it’s possible their paths may cross again in the future.