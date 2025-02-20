On tennis courts, the sound of a powerful shot is not just limited to the noise of the ball hitting the racket. Among the sharp “whacks” and precise strikes, an unmistakable sound fills the air: the player’s grunt.

Why do they do it? Is it simply a matter of physical effort, or is there something more behind that roar? While many perceive it as just an exhalation of energy, in reality, this sound has a much more complex reason.

It involves both the body and the mind. From releasing tension to enhancing focus, the grunt becomes a key tool for tennis players, a small detail that could make the difference between winning or losing the match.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why do tennis players grunt?

Tennis players grunt for various reasons, both physical and psychological, and the sound they make during the game, although it may not seem very realistic, has an interesting scientific basis.

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates match point against Alexander Zverev of Germany during their Men’s Singles Quarterfinal match on Day Ten of the 2023 US Open. (Source: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Physically, the grunt is related to the generation of force. When hitting the ball, the body needs to expel air in a controlled manner, and that sound can be a natural way to release the air.

Advertisement

It is also associated with breathing, and players may use it as a way to avoid holding their breath. By exhaling during the shot, the muscles stay more relaxed, and the body can continue to perform more steadily during long rallies.

Advertisement

From a psychological standpoint, the grunt has a direct impact on the player’s focus and aggression. The sound can serve as a mental signal to concentrate or release accumulated tension.

Just like in other sports, loud exhalation at key moments can help both men and women who play tennis channel their energy more effectively and stay focused. The vast majority don’t realize they’re doing it in the moment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Serena Williams reacts during the Ladies Singles first round match against Amra Sadikovic of Switzerland on day two of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships in 2016. (Source: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

This habit becomes part of the tennis player’s routine and can evolve into a mechanism of emotional self-regulation, helping them stay in the “moment” of the match, according to sources like CNN.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the effect of the grunt on opponents has also been discussed. The sound, especially if it’s loud or continuous, can be annoying or distracting, altering the opponent’s rhythm and possibly affecting their concentration.

Advertisement

Some players use the grunt as a strategy to intimidate or distract their adversary, taking advantage of the psychological power of this sound. Many have had great moments, even laughter, on the court because of it.