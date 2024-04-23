Independiente del Valle face off against Palmeiras for the Matchday 3 of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Independiente del Valle will take on Palmeiras for Matchday 3 of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage. Explore all the crucial details, including the match date, kickoff time, and a curated selection of streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States.

This upcoming match on Matchday 3 promises to be one of the most thrilling encounters of the tournament. Two formidable teams are set to face off, both with aspirations of making a deep run in the 2024 Copa Libertadores. Undoubtedly, one of the main contenders for the title is Palmeiras, a team that has established itself as a force in CONMEBOL in recent years.

However, their opponents, Independiente del Valle, have also risen as a formidable force in the competition. With 4 points each, they currently share the top spot with Palmeiras in the group standings. As a result, this match not only carries inherent excitement but also holds the additional significance of determining the leader of the group.

When will the Independiente del Valle vs Palmeiras match be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage between Independiente del Valle and Palmeiras will be played this Wednesday, April 24 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Independiente del Valle vs Palmeiras: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Independiente del Valle vs Palmeiras in the USA

This 2024 Copa Libertadores game between Independiente del Valle and Palmeiras will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español.