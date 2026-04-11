Where to watch Inter Miami vs New York RB live in the USA: 2026 MLS

Inter Miami will square off with New York RB in what will be a 2026 MLS regular season game. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Inter Miami vs New York RB in the USA on Apple TV]

Inter Miami head into this matchup aiming to rebound from a frustrating draw against Austin FC, a result that leaves them fourth in the standings with 11 points but still just two behind league leaders Nashville SC, keeping Lionel Messi and company firmly in the early-season race.

Awaiting them is a dangerous New York Red Bulls side sitting seventh with 10 points and eager to climb the table, making this clash a pivotal opportunity for both teams as they look to gain momentum and close the gap at the top.

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When will the Inter Miami vs New York RB match be played?

Inter Miami will play against New York RB this Saturday, April 11, in a 2026 MLS regular season game, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM (ET).

Ronald Donkor of the New York Red Bulls – Elsa/Getty Images

Inter Miami vs New York RB: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs New York RB in the USA

Tune Apple TV to catch the 2026 MLS regular season showdown between Inter Miami and New York RB live in the USA.