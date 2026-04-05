Where to watch Inter vs AS Roma live in the USA: 2025/2026 Serie A

Inter will face off against AS Roma in Matchday 31 of the 2025/2026 Serie A season. Here’s everything you need to know, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Inter vs AS Roma online in the US on Fubo]

First place in the Serie A is on the line as Inter Milan, the current leaders with a difference, will look to protect their lead against a surging AS Roma side chasing a spot in the UEFA Champions League.

Inter still hold an edge over AC Milan, but the pressure is mounting, while Roma, on the other side, know a result here could be crucial in their European push—don’t miss this high-stakes showdown.

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When will the Inter vs AS Roma match be played?

Inter play against AS Roma in a Matchday 31 clash of the 2025-2026 Serie A season this Sunday, April 5. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Kostas Tsimikas of AS Roma – Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images

Inter vs AS Roma: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Inter vs AS Roma in the USA

This 2025/2026 Serie A game between Inter and AS Roma will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, DAZN, Paramount+ and FOX Deportes.