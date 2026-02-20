A former Real Madrid player and five-time Champions League winner could join Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami

Inter Miami are preparing for their 2026 MLS season opener on Saturday against LAFC, but they remain active in the transfer market as they look to strengthen the roster around Lionel Messi. The front office continues evaluating experienced options who can elevate the squad’s competitive ceiling. One name reportedly under consideration is a former Real Madrid midfielder.

According to The Sun, Inter Miami are exploring the possibility of signing Casemiro, currently with Manchester United and a five-time UEFA Champions League winner. The report states that Miami is among several clubs weighing a move for the Brazilian midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window. His experience at the highest level of European competition makes him an intriguing option for an MLS side seeking immediate impact.

The reported interest appears mutual. Casemiro, who turns 34 next week, was recently seen in Miami with his wife, Anna Mariana, during a short winter break. The visit fueled speculation that he was evaluating the city as he considers his future following the international competition this summer.

Casemiro remains under contract with Manchester United through June 30, though he recently announced he intends to leave the Premier League club at the end of the current campaign. Manchester United have relied on Casemiro alongside Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo in midfield, but the Brazilian now appears set for a new chapter.

Casemiro of Manchester United.

How Casemiro could benefit Inter Miami

Casemiro’s arrival would address a significant need for Inter Miami following Sergio Busquets’ retirement at the end of last season. Busquets anchored the midfield alongside Messi, providing structure and composure in possession. His departure left a leadership and tactical void in a critical area of the field.

That absence prompted Inter Miami to sign David Ayala, the 23-year-old Argentine midfielder who previously played for the Portland Timbers. Ayala adds energy and MLS experience, and he is expected to compete for minutes in a projected midfield that includes Messi, Federico Redondo and Benjamin Cremaschi. Still, replacing Busquets’ positional awareness and championship pedigree remains a challenge.

Casemiro would bring defensive stability, high-level experience and leadership cultivated during his time with Real Madrid, where he played alongside Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos in one of Europe’s most successful midfields. For Miami, adding a player of that caliber could reinforce their ambitions in MLS and continental competition, while providing Messi with another proven veteran presence.