LAFC will take on Austin FC in the 2024 Leagues Cup round of 32, promising an exciting showdown. Stay tuned for all-encompassing coverage, including kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

Where to watch LAFC vs Austin FC live in the USA: 2024 Leagues Cup

Los Angeles FC face off against Austin FC in a highly anticipated showdown in the 2024 Leagues Cup round of 32. Soccer fans won’t want to miss this must-see event, so make sure to check the kickoff times and streaming options available in the USA.

[Watch LAFC vs Austin FC live in the USA on Apple TV]

Los Angeles FC entered the Leagues Cup as heavy favorites to top their group. However, a surprising penalty shootout loss to Vancouver Whitecaps saw them slip to second place. Despite this setback, they remain a formidable contender for the title, eager to prove their championship mettle in the upcoming match.

Their opponents, Austin FC, have been one of the tournament’s standout teams, pulling off impressive victories against Pumas UNAM and Monterrey. Though they are not favored in this clash, Austin FC‘s strong group stage performance underscores their potential to make a significant impact as the competition progresses.

When will the LAFC vs Austin FC match be played?

Los Angeles FC will clash with Austin FC in the 2024 Leagues Cup round of 32 this Wednesday, August 7. The highly anticipated matchup kicks off at 10:30 PM (ET).

Los Angeles FC defender Aaron Long – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

LAFC vs Austin FC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch LAFC vs Austin FC in the USA

Prepare for an electrifying clash as LAFC take on Austin FC in the 2024 Leagues Cup. Watch the action live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass, or tune in on Fubo and Fox Sports for other viewing options.