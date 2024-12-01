Where to watch Lecce vs Juventus live in the USA: 2024/2025 Serie A

Lecce will receive Juventus for the Matchday 14 of the 2024/25 Serie A season. Fans in the USA can catch all the excitement live, find out broadcast details for TV and streaming platforms available to ensure they don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

Juventus missed an opportunity to close the gap with Napoli after a goalless draw in the derby against AC Milan, and they’ll look to make up ground when they face Lecce in Matchday 14. The Bianconeri are also coming off another 0-0 stalemate, this time against Aston Villa in the Champions League, underscoring their ongoing struggles in front of goal.

The Vecchia Signora will need to find a solution to their scoring woes if they want to turn things around. Lecce, on the other hand, will enter the match boosted by a crucial win over Venezia, which lifted them out of the relegation zone. Despite facing a much stronger opponent, Lecce will fight to secure points and stay clear of danger.

When will the Lecce vs Juventus match be played?

Ante Rebic of Lecce – IMAGO / Italy Photo Press

Lecce vs Juventus: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 PM

How to watch Lecce vs Juventus in the USA

This 2024/2025 Serie A game between Lecce and Juventus will be broadcast live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Paramount+, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream, CBS Sports Golazo Network, Amazon Prime Video.