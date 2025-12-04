Where to watch Manchester United vs West Ham United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Manchester United will face off against West Ham United in a Matchday 14 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

Manchester United enter a pivotal showdown with two clubs trending in opposite directions, as the Red Devils look to build on their gritty 2–1 win over Crystal Palace and strengthen their push for a European spot.

On the other hand, West Ham arrive in deep trouble at 17th in the table with just 11 points and an urgent need to climb out of relegation danger; with United searching for consistency and the Hammers fighting to stabilize a shaky campaign, this matchup carries major implications for both sides.

When will the Manchester United vs West Ham United match be played?

Manchester United take on West Ham United this Thursday, December 4, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 14. Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Aaron Wan-Bissaka of West Ham – Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Manchester United vs West Ham United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Manchester United vs West Ham United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Manchester United and West Ham United in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: USA Network, Sling Blue.