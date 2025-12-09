MLB Rumors: Phillies make bold Rob Thomson decision after re-signing Kyle Schwarber

With the 2026 MLB season slowly emerging on the horizon, the Philadelphia Phillies are making the final tweaks to their roster. In search of the franchise’s third World Series championship, the Phillies retained Kyle Schwarber. Reports now indicate Philadelphia reached an agreement with manager Rob Thomson as well.

Kyle Schwarber’s Phillies new contract wasn’t the only positive news fans in The City of Brotherly Love learned on Tuesday. After falling in the NLDS, Philadelphia is making it clear to the rest of the MLB that it will vie for a championship next season. On that note, extending Rob Thomson’s contract could provide just the needed boost.

“The Phillies have extended the contract of manager Rob Thomson through the 2027 season,” as reported by MLB insider Mark Feinsand on X.

His journey in Philadelphia

Though fans in Philly haven’t always been fond of Thomson, there is nothing the City of Neighborhoods love more than an underdog and comeback story. Thomson brings just that to the table at Citizens Bank Park.

Rob Thomson manager for the Philadelphia Phillies

Thomson has been with the Phillies since the 2018 MLB season, when he served as bench coach. Following a series of staff moves, Thomson became the interim manager midway through the 2022 campaign. The rest is history. Since, Philadelphia reached four consecutive MLB Playoffs with Thomson in charge of the in-game decisions.

Thomson’s numbers

With Thomson on the bench, the Phillies have had lots of success in the MLB regular season and the postseason. However, many fans argue Philadelphia has entered a sort of regression in the playoffs.

After winning the National League in 2022—falling in the World Series to the Houston Astros—the Phillies have continuously fallen in previous stages of the playoffs—NLCS in 2023 and NLDS in 2024 and 2025. However, with Schwarber locked up for the next five years and Thomson secured for two more seasons as well, it seems a matter of when rather than if for the Phillies to go all the way.