Djokovic predicts Ronaldo’s Portugal to win 2026 World Cup against surprising opponent, and it’s not Messi’s Argentina

When you mention the name Novak Djokovic anywhere in the world, at least one person will likely consider him the Greatest of All Time (GOAT). His performance and style throughout his career are what people remember him by. That’s why, when he speaks, people listen; recently, given his passion for soccer, he predicted that Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Portugal will win the 2026 World Cup against a surprising opponent that isn’t Argentina‘s Lionel Messi.

“I’m going to be bold… Portugal. I’m going with Portugal and they’re going to beat Mexico in the final,” Djokovic stated ahead of the last Formula 1 race of the season, during an interview with a local journalist.

With this prediction, fans were excited, as the prospect of witnessing this match in the final clash of the 2026 World Cup seemed improbable due to the strong nations at the tournament, including Argentina with Messi and France with Kylian Mbappe, among others.

The anticipation for the World Cup heightened after FIFA drew the Group Stage matches, which will be hosted in North America in June. Portugal are in a group with Uzbekistan, Colombia, and the winner of the Intercontinental playoff between DR Congo, New Caledonia, and Jamaica.

Portugal vs Mexico: Visualizing the hypothetical path to the final

If you doubt Djokovic’s prediction, consider an exercise that illustrates a hypothetical final between Portugal and Mexico in the 2026 World Cup in North America, excluding Messi and Argentina on it.

Mexico’s predicted path to the final:

Group Stage: 1st Place (Group A)

Round of 32: Mexico vs. Best 3rd Place from Group B/E/F/I/J

Round of 16: Mexico vs. Winner G/2(D/H)

Quarter-Finals: Winner of the above route.

Semi-Finals: Winner of the adjacent Quarter-Final

Portugal’s predicted path to the final:

Group Stage: 1st Place (Group K)

Round of 32: 1K vs. Best 3rd Place (Group A/C/D/G/H)

Round of 16: Winner K/3(A/C/D/G/H) vs. Winner H/2(I/L)

Quarter-Finals: Winner of the above route.

Semi-Finals: Winner of the adjacent Quarter-Final

With this prediction for the World Cup next year, Djokovic is fueling speculation on which nation will reach the final in North America. As Ronaldo is expected to play in what might be his last World Cup, there is significant anticipation among fans to see Portugal potentially crowned world champions.

