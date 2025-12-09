Mike Tomlin provides DK Metcalf update after Steelers’ win over Ravens ahead of MNF vs Dolphins

This past weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers came out on top in their divisional matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, putting themselves back in contention in the AFC North. The downside of the day was DK Metcalf’s visit to a local clinic, though head coach Mike Tomlin expects him to be available for the upcoming Monday Night Football clash with the Miami Dolphins.

According to ESPN reporter Brooke Pryor, Tomlin said his star WR is “moving in the right direction,” and that this particular situation won’t “jeopardize” his availability for Week 15 when the team hosts the Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium.

The former Seahawks player was taken to a clinic in Baltimore after experiencing severe abdominal pain and, after being evaluated by medical staff, was able to return to Pittsburgh Monday morning.

During his performance at M&T Bank Stadium, Metcalf recorded his season-best with 148 yards on seven receptions in his team’s victory, putting them back atop the AFC North and firmly in contention for a playoff spot

DK Metcalf #4 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Metcalf’s season in Pittsburgh

In his first season after joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, wide receiver DK Metcalf quickly established himself as a key component of the team’s offense. Metcalf put together a solid campaign, registering 52 receptions for a total of 753 receiving yards.

His dynamic playmaking ability was evident in his efficiency, posting an impressive 14.5 yards per reception average. Metcalf also proved to be a reliable threat in the red zone, finishing the season with 5 receiving touchdowns. Overall, his production provided a much-needed downfield threat and helped reshape the identity of the Steelers’ passing game.

What’s next for the Steelers?

The Pittsburgh Steelers face a demanding slate of upcoming matchups that will heavily influence their playoff push. They will first host the Miami Dolphins at home in a key AFC contest.

Following that, the Steelers embark on back-to-back road games, traveling to face the Detroit Lions before heading into a crucial divisional battle against the Cleveland Browns.

They will close out this challenging stretch back at home at Acrisure Stadium, where they will take on their fiercest rivals, the Baltimore Ravens, in what is guaranteed to be a physical and decisive AFC North showdown.