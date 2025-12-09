Bayern Munich vs Sporting CP: Lineups for 2025-26 UEFA Champions League Matchday 6

The 2025-26 edition of the UEFA Champions League reaches a decisive point as Bayern Munich prepare to host Sporting CP in Matchday 6. With both clubs still vying for a favorable finish in the group stage, expectations and pressure are high at the Allianz Arena.

For Bayern, injuries and suspensions have reshaped their options — forcing manager Vincent Kompany to adjust his usual plans. Nonetheless, the Bavarians remain heavy favorites thanks to their depth and recent form.

Sporting CP arrive in Munich with a mix of confidence and concern. While the Portuguese side have shown resilience in recent Champions League fixtures, absences among key attackers limit their offensive firepower.

Bayern Munich’s probable lineup

Bayern are expected to deploy a 4-2-3-1 formation. The starting XI could see Manuel Neuer guarding the net, a back four of Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, and Josip Stanisic. In midfield, Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic are likely to anchor. The creative core may consist of Michael Olise, Lennart Karl, and Serge Gnabry, supporting the attack led by Harry Kane up front.

Josip Stanisic of FC Bayern Munich celebrates scoring his team’s third goal with teammates. Alex Grimm/Getty Images

This setup attempts to balance defensive stability with attacking fluidity, aiming to exploit Sporting’s weaknesses while compensating for Bayern’s own personnel absences — particularly on the wings and attacking midfield.

Sporting CP’s probable lineup

Sporting CP are also expected to rely on a 4-2-3-1 formation. The likely XI would include Rui Silva in goal; a defensive line of Iván Fresneda, Ousmane Diomande, Gonçalo Inacio, and Maximiliano Araujo. In midfield, Morten Hjulmand and Hidemasa Morita would likely form the double pivot. The attacking trio could feature Geny Catamo, Francisco Trincãa, and Pedro Gonçalves, with Luis Suarez leading the line.

Given the defensive solidity and tactical discipline Sporting often show, this lineup aims to resist Bayern’s pressure, concentrate in midfield, and rely on counterattacks or set pieces for offensive chances — though absences among key attackers may hinder their goal threat.

