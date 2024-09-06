Trending topics:
U20 Women’s World Cup

Where to watch Mexico vs Colombia live for free in the USA: 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Mexico face Colombia in the Matchday 3 of the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup group stage. Here's everything you need to know, from kickoff time to where you can catch the action live on TV or streaming in the USA.

Linda Caicedo of Colombia celebrates with partners
© IMAGO / Agencia-MexSportLinda Caicedo of Colombia celebrates with partners

By Leonardo Herrera

Mexico are set to take on Colombia in a Matchday 3 clash of the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup group stage. With both teams eager to secure a vital win, the matchup is shaping up to be a can’t-miss event. Find out how you can tune all the action, with kickoff times, TV broadcast details, and streaming options available in the USA.

[Watch Mexico vs Colombia online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

It’s a battle for the top spot in the group as the two standout teams from the first two Matchdays clash. Colombia, already qualified with two wins under their belt, is eyeing a perfect group stage campaign. A third consecutive victory would secure their position as group leaders, and playing at home makes them the favorites to get the job done.

However, this matchup promises to be their toughest test yet. Mexico, sitting just behind with four points, is also in a strong position to advance. While a draw could be enough to secure qualification, El Tri have their sights set on the top spot. A win over Colombia would give them the group lead, and they’re eager to make that statement on the big stage.

When will the Mexico vs Colombia match be played?

Mexico play against Colombia in the Matchday 3 of the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup group stage this Friday, September 6th, with kickoff set for 6:00 PM (ET).

Angelique Saldivar of Mexico in a game with her current team, America – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Angelique Saldivar of Mexico in a game with her current team, America – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Mexico vs Colombia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM
CT: 5:00 PM
MT: 4:00 PM
PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Mexico vs Colombia in the USA

This game between Mexico and Colombia in the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup can be watch in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Universo, Telemundo and Fox Sports.

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Shaq expresses concern about veteran players accepting Lakers’ new coach JJ Redick
NBA

Shaq expresses concern about veteran players accepting Lakers’ new coach JJ Redick

Why is Juan Guillermo Cuadrado not playing for Colombia against Peru in 2026 World Cup qualifiers?
Soccer

Why is Juan Guillermo Cuadrado not playing for Colombia against Peru in 2026 World Cup qualifiers?

NBA News: Stephen Curry confirms if he wants to play with LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers
NBA

NBA News: Stephen Curry confirms if he wants to play with LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers

Arturo Vidal slams Chile manager after dismal defeat to Argentina in World Cup qualifying
Soccer

Arturo Vidal slams Chile manager after dismal defeat to Argentina in World Cup qualifying

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo