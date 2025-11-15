Trending topics:
Where to watch Mexico vs Uruguay live in the USA: International Friendly game

Mexico will face Uruguay in what will be a 2025 friendly game. Here's everything you need to know about the game, the kickoff time and where to watch on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Santiago Gimenez of Mexico
© Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty ImagesSantiago Gimenez of Mexico

Mexico will face off against Uruguay in a 2025 international friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

[Watch Mexico vs Uruguay online in the US on Fubo]

Uruguay and Mexico square off in a high-profile international friendly that brings plenty of intrigue for both sides. Uruguay enters the matchup fresh off an uneven qualifying run—one that still punched their World Cup ticket but exposed clear inconsistencies they’ve been working to fix.

Recent performances suggest they’re finding their stride at the right time, pushing to sharpen their identity before next year’s tournament. Mexico, already qualified as a host nation gets a valuable test against a top South American contender, offering the perfect stage to build rhythm for 2026.

When will the Mexico vs Uruguay match be played?

Mexico take on Uruguay in a 2025 international friendly game this Saturday, November 15, with the match kicking off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Giorgian de Arrascaeta of Uruguay – Ernesto Ryan/Getty Images

Giorgian de Arrascaeta of Uruguay – Ernesto Ryan/Getty Images

Mexico vs Uruguay: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Mexico vs Uruguay in the USA

This International Friendly clash between Mexico and Uruguay will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: Univision, TUDN, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream, ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
