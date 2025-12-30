Where to watch Al Ittifaq vs Al Nassr live in the USA: 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League

Al Ittifaq will face off against Al Nassr in the Matchday 12 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

Al Nassr roll into their next matchup in top form, extending their winning streak to 10 straight games after a dominant 3–0 result against Al Akhdoud. That victory lifted Cristiano Ronaldo’s squad to 30 points and kept it perched atop the Saudi Pro League standings.

The league leaders now turn their attention to an inconsistent Al Ittifaq side that sits eighth with 15 points and is searching for momentum, setting up a clash between a team in full control and one looking to shake up the table.

When will the Al Ittifaq vs Al Nassr match be played?

Al Ittifaq play against Al Nassr for the Matchday 12 of the 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League this Tuesday, December 30. The action is set to kick off at 12:30 PM (ET).

Moussa Dembele of Al Ettifaq – Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Al Ittifaq vs Al Nassr: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Al Ittifaq vs Al Nassr in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Saudi Pro League clash between Al Ittifaq and Al Nassr live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, FS2 and FOX Deportes.