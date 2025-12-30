Where to watch Uganda vs Nigeria live in the USA: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Trending topics:
Uganda will face Nigeria for the Matchday 3 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage. Find out how to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Wilfred Ndidi of Nigeria
Uganda will square off with Nigeria in the Matchday 3 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

[Watch Uganda vs Nigeria online in the US on Fubo]

Nigeria has enjoyed a dream opening to its Africa Cup of Nations campaign, locking up a spot in the knockout round with two victories from its first two matches. Now the Super Eagles enter the final group-stage showdown with a clear objective: a single point would be enough to secure the top spot.

Standing in the way is a desperate Uganda side whose tournament hopes hang by a thread. While the Cranes need help elsewhere to advance, they have no choice but to push for a win, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash where Nigeria’s poise meets Uganda’s urgency.

When will the Uganda vs Nigeria match be played?

Uganda will take on Nigeria for the Matchday 3 of the 2025/2026 Africa Cup of Nations group stage this Monday, December 29. The action is set to kick off at 11:00 AM (ET).

Uganda vs Nigeria: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 AM
CT: 10:00 AM
MT: 9:00 AM
PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch Uganda vs Nigeria in the USA

Catch this 2025 Africa Cup of Nations clash between Uganda and Nigeria live in the USA, streaming on FuboOther options: Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect.

