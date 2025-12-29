Where to watch Zimbabwe vs South Africa live in the USA: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Zimbabwe will face off against South Africa in the Matchday 3 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

South Africa enters a crucial Group B matchup holding second place with three points, but qualification is still far from secure after a loss to Egypt. A victory would settle the Bafana Bafana’s path, though they’ll be challenged by a Zimbabwe side playing with urgency.

Zimbabwe knows a win keeps its hopes alive and could move it into second if Angola falters against Egypt. With both teams under pressure and the standings hanging in the balance, this is a game with real consequences—don’t miss it.

When will the Zimbabwe vs South Africa match be played?

Zimbabwe play against South Africa for the Matchday 3 of the 2025/2026 Africa Cup of Nations group stage this Monday, December 29. The action is set to kick off at 11:00 AM (ET).

Zimbabwe vs South Africa: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

How to watch Zimbabwe vs South Africa in the USA

Catch this 2025 Africa Cup of Nations clash between Zimbabwe and South Africa live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Other options: Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect.