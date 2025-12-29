Where to watch Zambia vs Morocco live in the USA: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Zambia will square off with Morocco in the Matchday 3 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

Group A closes with a high-stakes clash as Morocco and Zambia meet with contrasting scenarios. Morocco sit on four points and are nearly through, with a draw likely enough to advance, but a win would lock up first place and remove any uncertainty.

Zambia, on the other hand, must secure all three points to keep their qualification hopes alive, making this a tense, must-win encounter to end the group stage. Don’t miss a second of this intense clash.

When will the Zambia vs Morocco match be played?

Zambia play against Morocco for the Matchday 3 of the 2025/2026 Africa Cup of Nations group stage this Monday, December 29. The action is set to kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Lubambo Musonda of Zambia in game with FC Magdeburg – Getty Images

Zambia vs Morocco: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Zambia vs Morocco in the USA

Catch this 2025 Africa Cup of Nations clash between Zambia and Morocco live in the USA, streaming on Fubo. Other options: Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect.