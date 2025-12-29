Where to watch Zambia vs Morocco live in the USA: 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Trending topics:
Zambia will face Morocco for the Matchday 3 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage. Find out how to catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Azzedine Ounahi of Morocco
© Clive Brunskill/Getty ImagesAzzedine Ounahi of Morocco

Zambia will square off with Morocco in the Matchday 3 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for fans in the United States.

[Watch Zambia vs Morocco online in the US on Fubo]

Group A closes with a high-stakes clash as Morocco and Zambia meet with contrasting scenarios. Morocco sit on four points and are nearly through, with a draw likely enough to advance, but a win would lock up first place and remove any uncertainty.

Zambia, on the other hand, must secure all three points to keep their qualification hopes alive, making this a tense, must-win encounter to end the group stage. Don’t miss a second of this intense clash.

When will the Zambia vs Morocco match be played?

Zambia play against Morocco for the Matchday 3 of the 2025/2026 Africa Cup of Nations group stage this Monday, December 29. The action is set to kick off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Lubambo Musonda of Zambia in game with FC Magdeburg – Getty Images

Lubambo Musonda of Zambia in game with FC Magdeburg – Getty Images

Zambia vs Morocco: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM
CT: 1:00 PM
MT: 12:00 PM
PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Zambia vs Morocco in the USA

Catch this 2025 Africa Cup of Nations clash between Zambia and Morocco live in the USA, streaming on FuboOther options: Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Leonardo Herrera
