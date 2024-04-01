Where to watch Millonarios vs Flamengo Live FREE in the USA: 2024 Copa Libertadores groups stage Matchday 1

Millonarios are set to host Flamengo in the inaugural match of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage on Matchday 1. Explore all the essential particulars right here, including the match date, kickoff time, and a curated array of streaming options tailored specifically for viewers across the United States.

[Watch Millonarios vs Flamengo live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The kickoff of the Copa Libertadores, Conmebol‘s premier club tournament, heralds an exciting start to the continental football season. The opening Matchday features a highly anticipated clash, pitting perennial contenders Flamengo against Millonarios. Flamengo, a powerhouse in South American soccer, aim to commence their continental campaign on a high note.

However, their quest for victory faces a formidable challenge against Millonarios, renowned for their tenacity and resilience on the field. While Millonarios may not be at their peak form in the Colombian league, the Copa Libertadores presents a different arena where they thrive, promising an enthralling encounter filled with suspense and excitement.

When will the Millonarios vs Flamengo match be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage between Millonarios and Flamengo will be played this Tuesday, April 2 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Millonarios vs Flamengo: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Millonarios vs Flamengo

This 2024 Copa Libertadores game between Millonarios and Flamengo will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.