Where to watch Deportivo Tachira vs River Plate Live FREE in the USA: 2024 Copa Libertadores groups stage Matchday 1

River Plate, a top contender in the Copa Libertadores 2024, will kick off their campaign in Matchday 1 of the group stage against the strong Deportivo Tachira. Explore all the essential details right here, including the match date, kickoff time, and a meticulously curated selection of streaming options tailored specifically for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Deportivo Tachira vs River Plate live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The Copa Libertadores kicks off for River Plate, a team renowned for their stellar performances in recent years, establishing them as one of the prime contenders to advance to the tournament’s final stages. Under Demichelis‘ leadership, the team is eager to commence their journey in the continental tournament on a positive note.

Their inaugural match sees them facing Deportivo Tachira in Venezuela, a team steeped in international tradition. Despite being considered the underdogs, the Venezuelan side remains confident in their ability to challenge the Argentine powerhouse, particularly with the advantage of playing on their home.

When will the Deportivo Tachira vs River Plate match be played?

The game for the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage between Deportivo Tachira and River Plate will be played this Tuesday, April 2 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Deportivo Tachira vs River Plate: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Deportivo Tachira vs River Plate

This 2024 Copa Libertadores game between Deportivo Tachira and River Plate will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.