Pachuca take on New York Red Bull in a Matchday 2 showdown of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Fans won't want to miss a second of the action, with complete coverage including kickoff times and streaming options in the USA.

The New York Red Bulls stumbled out of the gate in the competition, starting with a disappointing 0-0 draw followed by a loss on penalties to Toronto FC, a team they were expected to beat. This early setback has put the Red Bulls in a precarious position, unable to secure a win on the field or from the penalty spot, raising concerns about their form and chances moving forward.

Facing another potential defeat could spell the end for the Red Bulls, making their upcoming match against Pachuca crucial. Pachuca, with their wealth of international experience, are favorites to advance deep into the tournament. They are eager to prove their credentials in their first game, adding pressure to a Red Bulls side desperate for a turnaround and a much-needed victory.

When will the Pachuca vs New York RB match be played?

Pachuca are set to clash with the New York Red Bulls in a Matchday 2 encounter of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage this Tuesday, July 30, with the action kicking off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Pachuca vs New York RB: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Pachuca vs New York RB in the USA

Catch the high-stakes 2024 Leagues Cup showdown between Pachuca and New York RB, streaming live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.