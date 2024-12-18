Where to watch Monaco vs PSG live in the USA: 2024/2025 Ligue 1

Monaco will receive PSG in a highly anticipated clash on Matchday 16 of the 2024/25 Ligue 1 season. Fans in the United States can tune in to catch all the action, with coverage available on multiple major broadcast and streaming platforms. Check here for a complete list of viewing options.

This clash is shaping up to be the most anticipated matchup of the Ligue 1 season, with the two leading title contenders set to face off in a game that could have major implications, even though the season is far from over.

Paris Saint-Germain, fresh off a 3-1 win over Lyon, remain at the top of the standings with 37 points, holding a 7-point lead over their closest rivals, Marseille and Monaco. For the Monaco squad, this game is crucial—victory would trim the gap to just 4 points, while a loss could leave them trailing by as much as 10 points.

When will the Monaco vs PSG match be played?

Monaco host PSG in a Matchday 16 clash of the 2024/2025 Ligue 1 this Wednesday, December 18, with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 PM (ET).

Guillermo Maripan of AS Monaco – IMAGO / ANP

Monaco vs PSG: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Monaco vs PSG in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 Ligue 1 clash between Monaco and PSG live in the USA! The action will stream on Fubo. Additional viewing options include beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, and Fanatiz.