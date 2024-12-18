Trending topics:
Ligue 1

Where to watch Monaco vs PSG live in the USA: 2024/2025 Ligue 1

Monaco will face PSG for the Matchday 16 of the 2024/2025 Ligue 1. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available here for both TV and streaming options.

Randal Kolo Muani of PSG
© IMAGO / PanoramiCRandal Kolo Muani of PSG

By Leonardo Herrera

Monaco will receive PSG in a highly anticipated clash on Matchday 16 of the 2024/25 Ligue 1 season. Fans in the United States can tune in to catch all the action, with coverage available on multiple major broadcast and streaming platforms. Check here for a complete list of viewing options.

[Watch Monaco vs PSG online in the US on Fubo]

This clash is shaping up to be the most anticipated matchup of the Ligue 1 season, with the two leading title contenders set to face off in a game that could have major implications, even though the season is far from over.

Paris Saint-Germain, fresh off a 3-1 win over Lyon, remain at the top of the standings with 37 points, holding a 7-point lead over their closest rivals, Marseille and Monaco. For the Monaco squad, this game is crucial—victory would trim the gap to just 4 points, while a loss could leave them trailing by as much as 10 points.

Advertisement

When will the Monaco vs PSG match be played?

Monaco host PSG in a Matchday 16 clash of the 2024/2025 Ligue 1 this Wednesday, December 18, with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 PM (ET).

Advertisement
Guillermo Maripan of AS Monaco – IMAGO / ANP

Guillermo Maripan of AS Monaco – IMAGO / ANP

Monaco vs PSG: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Al Hilal star Neymar Jr opens up about PSG fans’ treatment of him and Lionel Messi

see also

Al Hilal star Neymar Jr opens up about PSG fans’ treatment of him and Lionel Messi

How to watch Monaco vs PSG in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 Ligue 1 clash between Monaco and PSG live in the USA! The action will stream on Fubo. Additional viewing options include beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, and Fanatiz.

Advertisement
leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Andy Reid warns Joe Thuney about LT
NFL

Andy Reid warns Joe Thuney about LT

NFL News: How Jalen Hurts’ teammates elevate his game to propel the Eagles’ success
NFL

NFL News: How Jalen Hurts’ teammates elevate his game to propel the Eagles’ success

Video: Mbappe combines with Vinicius, Bellingham to score for Real Madrid vs Pachuca
Soccer

Video: Mbappe combines with Vinicius, Bellingham to score for Real Madrid vs Pachuca

Penn State HC James Franklin makes bold confession about Beau Pribula's decision and the transfer portal
College Football

Penn State HC James Franklin makes bold confession about Beau Pribula's decision and the transfer portal

Better Collective Logo