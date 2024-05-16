Monterrey and Cruz Azul clash in the semifinals of the Clausura 2024 tournament in Liga MX, so here are all the details about this first leg game for you to see it in the USA.

Where to watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul Live free in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2024 First Leg semifinals

The Clausura 2024 tournament in Liga MX is about to end. In the semifinals, Monterrey and Cruz Azul will fight for a spot in the grand final, so here’s all the information you need to see this game in the USA.

[Watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Monterrey will start these semifinals at home. The Rayados were able to defeat Tigres in the quarterfinals, but now they will face a tough challenge against one of the best clubs in the league right now.

Cruz Azul has had an amazing tournament this semester. The Maquina is seeking its 10th league title, but Monterrey will try to stop them first and eliminate them from the competition in the semifinals.

When will the Monterrey vs Cruz Azul match be played?

The game for the Liga MX Clausura 2024 First Leg semifinal between Monterrey and Cruz Azul will be played this Thursday, May 16 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Erik Lira of Cruz Azul

Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul in the USA

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Monterrey and Cruz Azul will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, ViX, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.