The Clausura 2024 tournament in Liga MX is about to end. In the semifinals, Monterrey and Cruz Azul will fight for a spot in the grand final, so here’s all the information you need to see this game in the USA.
Monterrey will start these semifinals at home. The Rayados were able to defeat Tigres in the quarterfinals, but now they will face a tough challenge against one of the best clubs in the league right now.
Cruz Azul has had an amazing tournament this semester. The Maquina is seeking its 10th league title, but Monterrey will try to stop them first and eliminate them from the competition in the semifinals.
When will the Monterrey vs Cruz Azul match be played?
The game for the Liga MX Clausura 2024 First Leg semifinal between Monterrey and Cruz Azul will be played this Thursday, May 16 at 10:00 PM (ET).
Monterrey vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the USA
ET: 11:00 PM
CT: 9:00 PM
MT: 9:00 PM
PT: 8:00 PM
How to watch Monterrey vs Cruz Azul in the USA
This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Monterrey and Cruz Azul will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, ViX, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.
