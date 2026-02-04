Trending topics:
CONCACAF Champions Cup

Where to watch Vancouver FC vs Cruz Azul live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Vancouver FC will face Cruz Azul in the first leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Willer Ditta of Cruz Azul
© Agustin Cuevas/Getty ImagesWiller Ditta of Cruz Azul

Vancouver FC will square off against Cruz Azul for the first leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Vancouver FC vs Cruz Azul live in the USA on DirecTV Stream]

One of the most compelling matchups of the opening round features Cruz Azul, who arrive in strong form after a solid start to the Liga MX season with three wins in four matches, sitting just behind Chivas.

Standing in their path is Vancouver FC, fully aware of the challenge that comes with meeting a CONCACAF powerhouse but eager to seize the moment in the first leg and chase a potential breakthrough result.

Advertisement

When will the Vancouver FC vs Cruz Azul match be played?

This first leg game in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round between Vancouver FC and Cruz Azul will be played this Wednesday, February 4 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Jose Paradela of Cruz Azul – Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Jose Paradela of Cruz Azul – Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Advertisement

Vancouver FC vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM
CT: 9:00 PM
MT: 8:00 PM
PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Vancouver FC vs Cruz Azul in the USA

This 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup game between Vancouver FC and Cruz Azul will be broadcast in the United States on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Tubi, TUDN and ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Flamengo edge Cruz Azul 2-1 as De Arrascaeta shines in FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025: Highlights and goals
Soccer

Flamengo edge Cruz Azul 2-1 as De Arrascaeta shines in FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025: Highlights and goals

What happens if Cruz Azul win, tie or lose vs Flamengo today in Derby of the Americas at FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025?
Soccer

What happens if Cruz Azul win, tie or lose vs Flamengo today in Derby of the Americas at FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025?

Cruz Azul vs Flamengo: Lineups
Soccer

Cruz Azul vs Flamengo: Lineups

Why are Russia and Belarus not participating at the Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026?
Sports

Why are Russia and Belarus not participating at the Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026?

Better Collective Logo