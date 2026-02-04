Where to watch Vancouver FC vs Cruz Azul live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Vancouver FC will square off against Cruz Azul for the first leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Vancouver FC vs Cruz Azul live in the USA on DirecTV Stream]

One of the most compelling matchups of the opening round features Cruz Azul, who arrive in strong form after a solid start to the Liga MX season with three wins in four matches, sitting just behind Chivas.

Standing in their path is Vancouver FC, fully aware of the challenge that comes with meeting a CONCACAF powerhouse but eager to seize the moment in the first leg and chase a potential breakthrough result.

When will the Vancouver FC vs Cruz Azul match be played?

This first leg game in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round between Vancouver FC and Cruz Azul will be played this Wednesday, February 4 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Jose Paradela of Cruz Azul – Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Vancouver FC vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Vancouver FC vs Cruz Azul in the USA

This 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup game between Vancouver FC and Cruz Azul will be broadcast in the United States on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Tubi, TUDN and ViX.