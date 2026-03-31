Where to watch Morocco vs Paraguay live in the USA: International Friendly game

Morocco will take on Paraguay in what will be a 2026 friendly. Whether you’re catching the action on TV or streaming it online, here’s everything you need to know to be ready for kickoff and enjoy the match.

Coming off a hard-fought 1-1 draw, Morocco returns to the pitch against Paraguay in another key international test. Morocco is still riding the wave of its historic fourth-place finish at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar—the best ever by an African nation—and remains focused on building toward more success.

Paraguay, back in the World Cup after missing three straight editions, is using this matchup to sharpen its form ahead of the tournament. With both sides locked in on preparation and progress, expect a competitive showdown—don’t miss it.

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When will the Morocco vs Paraguay match be played?

Morocco play against Paraguay in a 2026 friendly game this Tuesday, March 31, with the match kicking off at 2:00 PM (ET).

Mauricio of Paraguay – Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

Morocco vs Paraguay: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Morocco vs Paraguay in the USA

This Friendly clash between Morocco and Paraguay will be available for viewers in the USA on OneFootball.