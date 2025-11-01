Where to watch Nashville SC vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2025 MLS

Nashville SC will face off against Inter Miami in the second leg 2025 MLS first round playoffs. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the game live.

The second leg of this high-stakes playoff series is set to deliver plenty of drama. Inter Miami hold a 3-1 advantage from the first leg, giving Lionel Messi and his teammates a strong path to the next round after missing the postseason in 2024.

Nashville SC enter the matchup at home, aware of the uphill battle but confident they can rally and swing the series in their favor. Both teams are primed for a clash where momentum, strategy, and composure will be critical in deciding who advances.

When will the Nashville SC vs Inter Miami match be played?

Nashville SC receive Inter Miami this Saturday, November 1, in the second leg 2025 MLS first round playoffs, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM (ET).

Hany Mukhtar of Nashville SC is challenged by Noah Allen of Inter Miami – Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Nashville SC vs Inter Miami in the USA

Tune in to MLS League Pass on Apple TV to catch the 2025 MLS regular season showdown between Nashville SC and Inter Miami, live in the USA.