Where to watch Miami vs Ohio State live in the USA: 2025 Cotton Bowl Game

Miami face off against Ohio State in the 2025 Cotton Bowl Game. Here you’ll find all the key details, including the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming information, so you don’t miss a moment of this marquee showdown.

The Cotton Bowl headlines Wednesday as No. 10 Miami (Fla.) squares off with No. 2 Ohio State in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal with a trip to the national semifinals at stake. The Hurricanes arrive at 11–2 after a gritty 10–3 road win over Texas A&M in the first round.

Meanwhile, Ohio State enter 12–1 despite a 13–10 loss to Indiana in the Big Ten title game, still carrying the pedigree of a defending national champion. With postseason pressure, star talent, and New Year’s Eve drama in play, this is must-see college football from kickoff to final whistle.

When will the Miami vs Ohio State match be played?

Miami play against Ohio State in the 2025 Cotton Bowl Game this Wednesday, December 31, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM (ET).

Mark Fletcher Jr. of the Miami Hurricanes – Tim Warner/Getty Images

Miami vs Ohio State: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Miami vs Ohio State in the USA

Don’t miss the 2025 college football showdown between Miami and Ohio State streaming live on Fubo. You can also catch the action on ESPN.