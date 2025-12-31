MLB Rumors: Blue Jays reportedly sign former Guardians player, unavailable for 2026 season

In the midst of offseason speculation surrounding the Toronto Blue Jays, reports have linked the team to potential interest in Kyle Tucker and Bo Bichette, two notable names that could bolster their roster next season. Adding to their offseason activity, the Blue Jays have reportedly signed a new player to their minor league roster from the Cleveland Guardians.

ESPN‘s Alden Gonzalez reports that the Blue Jays have inked right-handed pitcher Nic Enright to a two-year minor league contract. Gonzalez stated regarding the reported latest acquisition from the Guardians.

However, it is noted that Enright will be sidelined until the 2027 MLB season due to recovery from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent after last season. Despite this setback, the two-year minor league agreement represents an attempt at a major league comeback for Enright in future seasons.

The decision to sign an injured player who will miss the 2026 season has sparked debate. Nevertheless, the Blue Jays’ reported acquisition of Enright taps into the promising potential he showcased during his impressive 2025 season with the Guardians.

Nic Enright #94 of the Cleveland Guardians poses.

Enright’s 2025 season stats with the Guardians

Enright contributed significantly to a Guardians roster that aimed to make waves in the postseason. Unfortunately, they fell short in the Wild Card Series, suffering a 3-0 defeat to the Detroit Tigers.

Enright’s performance during the regular season instilled hope among fans for a more successful postseason run. Here are his standout stats from the 2025 season:

