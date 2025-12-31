Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers will put their entire season on the line in a single game when they host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18. The winner qualifies for the playoffs as AFC North champion, and the loser is eliminated.

The Steelers had the opportunity to clinch the division last Sunday in Cleveland, but they suffered a shocking 13-6 loss to the Browns. Additionally, that would have allowed them to rest their starters for a week, since the game against Baltimore would have been irrelevant. Now, the entire outlook has changed.

Tomlin has not recorded a playoff victory in nearly nine years, and the franchise has gone 17 years without winning a Super Bowl. Because of this, a loss to the Ravens could bring many changes if another failure is confirmed.

Who is injured with Steelers?

T.J. Watt remains injured with the Steelers after the star player suffered a punctured lung during treatment before the game against the Miami Dolphins. The linebacker has been sidelined for three weeks while he recovers.

In a massive update for Pittsburgh, Mike Tomlin confirmed that Watt has a chance to face the Ravens, although his participation in practice during the week will determine his availability.

“I’m optimistic about his potential inclusion in this game. We’ll work him up throughout the course of the week and let the amount of participation and the quality of participation be our guide in terms of whether or not he’s a participant. But certainly I’m more optimistic this week than I have been in previous weeks as I stand here today.”

