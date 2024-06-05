The Netherlands and Canada are preparing for their upcoming tournaments with a very attractive International Friendly game. Here's everything you need to know to follow this match in the USA.

Where to watch Netherlands vs Canada live for free in the USA: 2024 International Friendly

The 2024 Copa America and the 2024 UEFA Euro are near. Now, the Netherlands and Canada are set to face off in a very attractive International Friendly game, so here’s everything you need to know to follow this game live in the USA.

[Watch Netherlands vs Canada live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Two very important tournaments will arrive this summer. The Netherlands are candidates to win the upcoming UEFA Euro, with an incredible roster that make their fans believe in the possibility of winning the competition.

On the other hand, Canada arrives at the 2024 Copa America with low expectations. They secured their ticket through the Concacaf playoffs, but the Maple Leaf team wants to prove that they can be very competitive in the CONMEBOL tournament.

When will theNetherlands vs Canada match be played?

This International Friendly game between the Netherlands and Canada will be played this Thursday, June 6 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Memphis Depay, player of Netherlands

Netherlands vs Canada: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 12:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Netherlands vs Canada in the USA

This International Friendly between the Netherlands and Canada game will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ViX, Fox Soccer Plus.